LA County Chase: Woman, man in custody after leading pursuit in suspected stolen U-Haul truck

A man and a woman are both in custody after leading deputies on a chase in a suspected U-Haul truck.

Prior to their arrests, the suspects led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase through Azusa.

The U-Haul truck eventually stopped in a residential area and surrendered to LASD.

Officials did not specify where the U-Haul truck was originally stolen from.

