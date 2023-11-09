LA County businesses relieved SAG-AFTRA strike is over

Right before the writer’s strike, Cathee Wilkins, who works at Prop Heaven in Burbank, told us she was really worried about possible labor actions in the air.

"I'm very nervous about the strike," Wilkins said at the time. "Because it affects us all."

She worried that her husband and son who are grips could be furloughed, and she could lose her job. Not only did the writers go on strike but the actors followed suit. Her husband and older son lost their jobs and remained "out of work since May."

But her bosses kept her and others on the job here trying to ride out the labor storm.

When she heard Wednesday that there was a tentative agreement she says, "I just broke into tears."

She said the strike hurt so many of her friends.

Prop Heaven Owner Keith Marvin estimates they took a financial beating to the tune of $900,000 to over $1,000,000.

The company's VP Dan Schultz says they were that close to giving out pink slips. Schultz says it could have happened in the next week.

Ever since the writers’ strike the props at this business have remained on the shelves dormant. The neon has been dark. Now with the writers’ strike resolved and the actors almost in the history books, there's hope and excitement and business will be, again, walking thru the doors.

Even on Thursday, prop master James "Skip" Torninen from the show, "Abbott Elementary" said he was glad a tentative agreement had been reached. He told us, the show is gearing back up again.

One more note, five months ago before both strikes took place, we talked with Anthony Bell from Prop Heaven, who was worried if the labor actions went on too long, he might have to postpone his wedding.

"If I get furloughed, it's going to put a big hurt on the budget to pay for my wedding," Bell said.

But he didn't get furloughed. He got married and right now he's on his honeymoon.