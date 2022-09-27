LA County board meetings reopen to the public

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meetings will reopen for in-person public attendance Tuesday for the first time since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance at the 9:30 a.m. meeting at the Hall of Administration will be limited to 100 people, and all attendees will be asked to wear face masks.

The board meetings will continue to be accessible online and telephonically, and residents can still make public comments remotely over the phone.

The decision to resume in-person meetings was prompted by the county's recent move from the "medium" to "low" COVID-19 community activity level, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Members of the board welcomed the opportunity to once again see their constituents in person.

"After over two years of no constituents being allowed in the board room due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to have reached a point where we can safely resume in-person dialogue with the public we serve and who have a right to be here," Board of Supervisors Chair Holly J. Mitchell said in a statement. "The health of our communities and staff remains a priority, which is why we will continue to uphold safety measures so that we can keep the board room open."

Supervisor Kathryn Barger agreed.

"I am pleased that our board meetings will be re-opened to the public and I'm hopeful that our County's residents will be ready to re-engage in person," she said in a statement to City News Service. "Public participation and input during or policy discussions are a critical part of our democratic process."