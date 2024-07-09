Warnings issued at 14 LA County beaches amid heat wave

As the Southland continues to bake in a record-setting heat wave, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid cooling off at 14 area beaches, citing high bacteria levels.

The department on Monday warned against swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters at these locations:

-- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon;

-- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey, entire swim area;

-- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms;

-- Santa Monica pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

-- Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek;

-- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, entire swim area;

-- Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach, entire swim area;

-- Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove, entire swim area;

-- Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach, entire swim area;

-- Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps;

-- Sweetwater Canyon storm drain at Carbon Canyon Beach, entire swim area;

-- Castlerock storm drain at Topanga County Beach, entire swim area;

-- Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove, 100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove pier; and

-- Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach, entire swim area.

The department said those 14 locations were found to have bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Meanwhile, warnings were lifted for Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach (near Will Rogers Tower 18) and Malibu Pier. The health department said recent samples at those locations identified water quality levels within state standards.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

Click/tap here for a map of impacted locations and more information.