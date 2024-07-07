Fire danger continues across SoCal amid scorching heat wave

The heat isn't over just yet.

Triple-digit temperatures continue across Southern California this week along with "a high risk for dangerous heat illness and fast-growing fires," amid a continuing heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.

The extreme heatwave "will continue across the region, especially the interior, through much of [this] week," according to the NWS. "High temperatures will reach 105 to 115 across interior valleys, mountains and deserts."

Here' what you need to know.

Weather alerts

An excessive heat warning for the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors, the western San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley will be in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters said much of that area could see temperatures of up to 116 degrees.

Another excessive heat warning will be in effect through Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, San Fernando Valley and eastern San Gabriel Mountains, where temperatures up to 105 are expected.

The San Gabriel Valley is under a less severe heat advisory until 9 p.m. Sunday, but temperatures there are still expected to reach as high as 105.

The NWS issued a red flag warning about potential critical fire danger conditions that will be in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the western Antelope Valley foothills and the 5 Freeway corridor in northern L.A. County.

The NWS outlook shows minor risk for wind and heat in ocean, coastal and valley areas through Sunday and minor risk for rip currents also through Sunday, with moderate heat in valleys Monday and heat and fire weather risks in the valleys Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecasters said humidity levels in some areas could drop as low as 6% to 12%, combining with the heat and potential winds gusting from 25 to 40 mph, dramatically raising the risk of rapid wildfire spread if flames erupt.

Cooling centers, climate stations

The city and county of Los Angeles both operate cooling centers for people who need a place to escape the heat. To find a location, call 211 or visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/.

In the city of LA, cooling centers will be up and running through Monday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center

Mid Valley Senior Citizen Center

Fred Roberts Recreation Center

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center

City officials also noted that climate stations are available for the homeless on Skid Row, offering cold beverages, shade and seating. The stations are on Towne Street between Fifth and Sixth streets; and at San Pedro Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. Another station will be open by July 16 at Fifth and Maple streets.

The homeless can also visit the ReFresh Spot, 544 Towne Ave. The facility is open 24 hours a day, providing drinking water, restrooms, showers and laundry facilities.

For a list of cooling centers in your county, visit https://news.caloes.ca.gov/coolingcenters/.

Safety Tips

Authorities reminded the public to never leave pets or children inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids. Encourage others to drink plenty of fluids, too.

Replace salt and minerals with snacks or a sports drink.

Stay Cool

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.

If your home does not have air conditioning, go to your predesignated cool location.

Wear lightweight, loose clothing and take cool showers or baths.

Limit your outdoor activity. If you must work outdoors, schedule tasks earlier or later in the day.

Prevent Heat Illness

Check on your friends, family, and neighbors. Help them prevent heat illness. Act fast if you notice someone with symptoms. Anyone can develop heat illness. But, people at greater risk are:

Older adults

Infants, children and pregnant women

People with medical conditions

Outdoor workers

People with limited personal resources

People living in places that lack green spaces

City News Service contributed to this report.