LA County approves tax relief for property owners negatively impacted by eviction moratorium

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a motion that would bring tax relief to property owners negatively impacted by the county's eviction moratorium.

The motion would cancel property tax penalties, interests, costs and fees.

"I’ve heard repeatedly from many property owners the devastating financial toll the pandemic has taken on them," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger in a statement. "Some are elderly individuals who depend on their rental income to make ends meet. We can’t in good conscience balance COVID-19 relief on the backs of property owners. The County needed to put some skin in the game, and this motion was about delivering on the promise to share in the financial burden."

"The eviction moratorium has prevented people from losing their housing, but our landlords have borne the brunt of this burden," stated Supervisor Janice Hahn. "While it is not within our authority to waive people’s property taxes, we can waive their late fees."

The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will reach out tl all property owners about their options to request cancellations of penalties, interests, costs and fees for late payments.

