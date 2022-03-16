LA Continuum Of Care awarded $155 million for homeless relief projects

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Continuum of Care was awarded $155 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for projects to help people experiencing homelessness.

The funding is for renewal projects that already exist within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, which includes all cities in Los Angeles County with the exception of Glendale, Long Beach and Pasadena.

A Continuum of Care is a regional planning body that coordinates housing and homeless services funding for families and individuals in need.

"We are grateful to HUD and its Office of Special Needs Assistance Programs for renewing assistance for local rehousing programs. These funds are critical to our efforts to increase the speed and volume of exits from interim to permanent housing throughout our system," said Heidi Marston, executive director of LAHSA, the continuum's lead agency. "We also thank HUD for providing additional funding to support our efforts to help domestic violence survivors end their homelessness."

RELATED: Garcetti voices support for Newsom's CARE court proposal

LA to remove encampment, fence off Toriumi Plaza in Little Tokyo

The $155 million is about $5 million more than was awarded in the previous fiscal year, and includes an adjustment for Fair Market Rate.

"Access to stable housing is a basic necessity -- the safety of a home is essential, especially as we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus," HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said Wednesday in announcing more than $2.6 billion in Continuum of Care funding nationwide.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"These Continuum of Care program grants, coupled with the historic resources in the American Rescue Plan, will deliver communities the resources needed to ensure that every person in a respective community has the equitable opportunity to a safe and stable home."

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.