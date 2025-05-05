Trump orders 100% tariff on foreign films

The Brief Trump cited national security concerns and the decline of the American move industry due to foreign incentives for film production. Trump appointed Hollywood veterans Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson as ambassadors to revitalize Hollywood. Disney, Netflix, and Universal Pictures film in Canada and Britain.



President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on foreign films, citing national security concerns and the decline of the American movie industry.

The move aims to encourage film production within the United States.

What we know:

President Trump posted on Truth Social, expressing concerns over the American movie industry's decline due to foreign incentives for film production.

He labeled this trend a national security threat, involving messaging and propaganda.

Trump has authorized the Department of Commerce and other agencies to begin imposing tariffs on films produced abroad.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the initiative, though specifics on execution are yet to be provided.

The backstory:

For years, studios have opted for foreign locations over Hollywood, benefiting from tax incentives and lower production costs. Countries offering increased tax credits and cash rebates have attracted productions, with Ampere Analysis predicting $248 billion in global content production by 2025.

Major studios like Disney, Netflix, and Universal Pictures frequently film in Canada and Britain.

What they're saying:

Trump appointed Hollywood veterans Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson as symbolic ambassadors to revitalize Hollywood.

Trump emphasized, "WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!" signaling a push to bring film production back to the U.S.

What's next:

The administration's plan to impose tariffs on foreign films is in its early stages, with further details expected from government agencies.