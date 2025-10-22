LA City considering offering $5,000 reward in copper wire theft crackdown; AT&T offering $20,000

The Brief The city of L.A. is considering offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of copper wire and metal thieves. AT&T already offers a $20,000 reward for information related to copper wire theft, according to Chris Collins. Two men were arrested in Mission Hills for stealing copper wire, while investigators continue to search for two other suspects.



Five thousand dollars, that's how much someone can get for information leading to the arrest and conviction of grand theft charges related to stealing copper wire or metals in Los Angeles.

That's if Mayor Karen Bass signs an ordinance approved by council members, with aims to offer rewards for information involving theft of not only copper wire, but also city plaques, tombstones, statues, and light standards.

AT&T already offers a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of copper wire thieves, or anyone attempting to sell or purchase stolen copper wire, according to Chris Collins, communications lead manager for AT&T.

That may help the residents who called 911 and provided security video of a group of men seen on the images cutting down electric poles and taking cables for the copper inside, Tuesday night in Mission Hills.

"We thought what we thought were possums," says one resident, until they looked outside and saw the group of men "nonchalantly" going about their business, even using lights to do their work.

The men began to flee when LAPD responded to the 911 calls from residents on the street, catching two of the men and recovering $50 thousand worth of stolen copper wire.

Those arrested on suspicion of grand theft have been identified as 53-year-old Concepcion Vasquez and 51-year-old Jose Garcia Avila. Investigators are still looking for two other men.

Those looking to report suspected copper wire theft can click here for more information.