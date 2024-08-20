LA to pay $20.8M for discharging 12M gallons of sewage into Santa Monica Bay

The City of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $20.8 million in response to the release of over 12 million gallons of untreated wastewater into Santa Monica Bay in 2021. The settlement will fund necessary improvements at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant and finance environmental projects to prevent future incidents, officials announced Tuesday.

Hyperion, the city's oldest and largest wastewater treatment facility, collects, treats and disposes of wastewater for Los Angeles and several other municipalities, including Beverly Hills, Culver City, El Segundo, Santa Monica, San Fernando and West Hollywood. Hyperion's service area includes more than 4 million people.

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant (FOX 11)

The facility treats an average of 260 million gallons of wastewater per day, of which 225 million gallons are discharged through its 5-Mile Outfall to the Santa Monica Bay and 35 million gallons are conveyed to a water recycling facility for advanced treatment and reuse. Treatment of wastewater begins in a portion of the facility called the Headworks area, which involves the use of bar screens to remove large objects such as branches, plastics and rags, from the entering wastewater.

In July 2021, the Headworks became inundated with debris, causing wastewater to flood that area. Hyperion's relief system was triggered and about 12.5 million gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged through the facility's 1-Mile Outfall into the Santa Monica Bay, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Offshore water quality testing and monitoring subsequently conducted around the 5-Mile Outfall showed an excess of applicable water quality standards for total coliform bacteria, E. coli, and Enterococcus, prosecutors said.

The settlement resolves a U.S. Attorney’s criminal investigation into the incident. As part of the agreement, Los Angeles will invest at least $20 million to improve Hyperion's control systems, including integrating advanced bar screens, sensors, and updated alarms. The city will also provide enhanced operator training and improve emergency management protocols.

Additionally, prosecutors said, the city will fund a year-long community outreach project with local officials, schools, and residents to enhance emergency communication and promote environmental education. The estimated cost for this outreach and expanded testing is no less than $800,000.

The city will also retain a qualified third-party auditor to conduct annual audits of Hyperion's operations to determine whether it is in compliance with the corrective work and the Clean Water Act, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"We in Southern California love our beaches and people in our community deserve clean waters free of contamination when they visit the beach," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. "This agreement requires the city to take concrete steps and commit substantial funds to improving the Hyperion facility and thereby prevent a disaster like this from recurring."

