Kristin Smart case: Evidence of human remains found at home of Paul Flores' mother

The Brief San Luis Obispo County investigators discovered scientific evidence of human remains at the home of Susan Flores, mother of convicted killer Paul Flores. Sheriff Ian Parkinson confirmed that while soil samples suggest a body was present, it is not yet confirmed if the remains belong to Kristin Smart. The search at the Arroyo Grande property was executed via a sealed warrant, following decades of suspicion regarding the location of Smart's body.



Authorities in San Luis Obispo County have uncovered evidence suggesting human remains were once present, or may still be, at a property tied to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.

This development marks a significant turn in the decades-long effort to locate the 19-year-old student's body.

What we know:

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced Friday that scientific evidence, gathered by experts in human decomposition and soil analysis, indicates the presence of human remains at the Arroyo Grande home of Susan Flores.

The search, which began Wednesday, involved specialized teams taking ground samples.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Paul Flores, Susan's son, was convicted of Smart's murder in 2022, though her remains were never recovered following her disappearance from Cal Poly in 1996.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed if the biological traces belong to Kristin Smart.

It's also unclear if the remains are currently on the property or if the evidence merely indicates they were "there at one time."

Sheriff Parkinson stated that the department has not yet decided whether to seek a new warrant for a full-scale excavation of the site.

What they're saying:

"We believe that based on what we’re looking at evidence-wise — scientific evidence — that a human’s remains were there at one time — or still there," Sheriff Parkinson said during a news conference. The Smart family released a statement expressing resilience: "We remain hopeful that this current search will be successful and look forward to the outcome... [the community] provides us with great strength to continue this journey to bring Kristin home."

What's next:

Forensic experts will continue to analyze the soil and decomposition samples recovered from the property to determine the age and identity of the biological markers.

The Sheriff's Office will evaluate the strength of this scientific evidence before determining if further digging or legal action against the property owner is warranted.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.