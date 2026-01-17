Score a $1 dozen: Krispy Kreme celebrates College Football National Championship with BOGO deal

The Brief Krispy Kreme is launching a limited-edition "Championship Dozen" on Monday, Jan. 19, featuring football-shaped doughnuts filled with cream in orange and crimson colors. Fans can get an Original Glazed dozen for just $1 when purchasing any other dozen from Friday, Jan. 16, through Monday, Jan. 19. The deal is available for in-shop purchase, pickup, or delivery through the official app and website while supplies last.



Krispy Kreme is looking to sweeten Monday's big game with the release of its new "Championship Dozen," a football-themed collection available exclusively on Monday, Jan. 19.

What we know:

The new Championship Dozen includes six football-shaped doughnuts and six Original Glazed doughnuts.

The football treats are unglazed shell doughnuts filled with white cream; three are dipped in orange vanilla icing with green laces, while three are dipped in crimson chocolate icing with white laces.

Guests have the flexibility to "build their dozen" by ordering up to six of either the orange or crimson football doughnuts.

Photo courtesy Krispy Kreme

Timeline:

Friday, Jan. 16 – Monday, Jan. 19: Fans can participate in the "buy any dozen, get an Original Glazed dozen for $1" promotion.

Monday, Jan. 19: The Championship Dozen officially becomes available for exclusive one-day sales.

What you can do:

Fans looking to score these deals can find them in-shop or place orders for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website.

The company also encourages customers to share their game-day celebrations on social media by using the hashtag #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

For more details on the limited-time offer, visit the company's official offers page.