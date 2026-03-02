Runaway boat flies over lanes of 91 Freeway in Southern California

The Brief Video shows a boat flying over lanes of the 91 Freeway in Bellflower. A Tesla on the other side narrowly missed the boat. No injuries were reported.



Shocking video shows a runaway boat crossing the center median on a busy Southern California freeway.

What we know:

The incident happened Sunday, March 1, around 5:30 p.m. on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower, near the Lakewood exit.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the boat, which appeared to come loose from a U-Haul trailer, crossed all eastbound lanes then jumped the median.

A Tesla in the carpool lane narrowly missed being hit. No injuries were reported.

CHP said they're searching for the driver of the U-Hual who kept driving after the boat detached.