Runaway boat flies over lanes of 91 Freeway in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a runaway boat crossing the center median on a busy Southern California freeway.
What we know:
The incident happened Sunday, March 1, around 5:30 p.m. on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower, near the Lakewood exit.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the boat, which appeared to come loose from a U-Haul trailer, crossed all eastbound lanes then jumped the median.
A Tesla in the carpool lane narrowly missed being hit. No injuries were reported.
CHP said they're searching for the driver of the U-Hual who kept driving after the boat detached.
The Source: Information for this story came from the California Highway Patrol.