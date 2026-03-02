Expand / Collapse search

Runaway boat flies over lanes of 91 Freeway in Southern California

Published  March 2, 2026 6:09pm PST
Boat flies over 91 Freeway divider in Bellflower

A boat that got detached from its trailer flew over the 91 Freeway center divider in Bellflower.

The Brief

    • Video shows a boat flying over lanes of the 91 Freeway in Bellflower. 
    • A Tesla on the other side narrowly missed the boat. 
    • No injuries were reported. 

LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a runaway boat crossing the center median on a busy Southern California freeway. 

What we know:

The incident happened Sunday, March 1, around 5:30 p.m. on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower, near the Lakewood exit. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the boat, which appeared to come loose from a U-Haul trailer, crossed all eastbound lanes then jumped the median. 

A Tesla in the carpool lane narrowly missed being hit. No injuries were reported. 

CHP said they're searching for the driver of the U-Hual who kept driving after the boat detached. 

The Source: Information for this story came from the California Highway Patrol. 

