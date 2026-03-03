Irvine home lab searched by FBI belongs to teen researching cancer, attorney says

The Brief The FBI and hazmat teams responded to an Irvine last week after finding chemicals and a homemade science lab. The family's attorney said the lab belonged to a 17-year-old boy studying cancer and molecular compound research. The attorney said there is no credible evidence to support the narrative that the teen posed a threat.



The family of a 17-year-old UCI student whose Irvine home was searched by federal authorities last week is pushing back against speculation, saying the entire situation has been "mischaracterized and escalated."

Hazmat situation brings in FBI response

The backstory:

On Monday, Feb. 23, a landlord reported suspicious circumstances at a home near Cartwheel and Iluna. The Orange County Fire Authority responded and based on the items found, called the FBI to assist, along with hazmat teams.

They found what was believed to be a homemade science lab and signs that it had caught fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI hazmat raid of Irvine home sparked by teen’s 'homemade science lab'

Authorities said the materials found inside the home raised serious concerns. A few days later, Irvine Police confirmed the incident started after a juvenile at the residence mixed unknown chemicals.

Attorney denies allegations

What they're saying:

Now, the attorney for that 17-year-old boy is speaking out on behalf of the family, denying any suggestion the teen posed a threat.

"While the family maintains a deep respect for law enforcement and the immense responsibility officers carry in protecting our communities, it appears that this situation has been mischaracterized and escalated into something it simply is not. That possibility is being fully examined and investigated by this office as these events continue to develop," the family's attorney, Charles M. Ray said in a statement.

The 17-year-old is currently in his fourth year at University of California, Irvine and hopes to become a medical doctor. His work involves molecular compound research and cancer research.

Ray said the teen operates a YouTube channel aimed at encouraging young people to pursue science education.

"He is academically advanced and deeply committed to science, particularly biology and chemistry. The time he spends outside the home is devoted to his studies and to developing educational content. He is a focused and ambitious young man whose goals center on contributing meaningfully to society, including one day advancing medical research," Ray's statement read.

What's next:

Investigators have not said what the substances were. No arrests or charges have been filed, but Ray said they are prepared to address any charges if they are brought up.