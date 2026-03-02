United Airlines flight to Newark returns to LAX for emergency landing

article

The Brief A United Airlines flight bound for Newark diverted back to LAX late Monday morning for an emergency landing. Officials said there was a reported engine problem shortly after the plane’s 10:15 a.m. departure. The aircraft landed safely at 11:29 a.m., and no injuries were reported.



A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) bound for Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) made an emergency landing late Monday morning, officials said.

What we know:

Flight information reveals the aircraft left LA at its scheduled departure time of 10:15 a.m.

Around 11:05 a.m., Los Angeles Fire officials said there was a report of an engine problem on the aircraft.

The plane landed safely at 11:29 a.m., and all passengers and crew members deboarded safely.

A witness posted video of the incident to X.

No injuries were reported, and no further information was immediately available.

What they're saying:

United released the following statement to FOX 11 on Monday:

"United flight 2127 safely returned to Los Angeles to address an issue with one of the engines. Customers deplaned via slides and airstairs and were bused to the terminal. There are no reported injuries at this time. We’re working to get our customers to their final destinations."