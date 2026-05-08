D4vd’s brother, Kova, releases new singles as artist remains in custody on murder charges

The Brief Caleb Burke, the 18-year-old brother of D4vd, has launched his music career as Kova, releasing indie-pop tracks while his brother remains in custody. While his brother faces a high-profile murder charge, Kova’s social media remain strictly professional, with no mention of his family or the legal case. David Burke (D4vd) is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, May 12, for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case will go to trial.



Caleb Burke, the younger brother of David Anthony Burke, has officially entered the music industry as his brother remains behind bars facing a high-profile murder charge.

David Burke, known as D4vd, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, while his legal team maintains his innocence in the murder case of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

What we know:

Caleb Burke is performing under the professional name Kova. His first song, "Imaginary Love," dropped April 14, followed by his latest single, "S*x," which was released May 5. The 18-year-old’s sound falls into the pop/indie genre, which is similar to his brother’s music.

The brothers grew up in Houston before D4vd is believed to have moved to Los Angeles around April 2023. Kova’s official social media accounts are exclusively about his music and have no mention of D4vd or any family members.

What's next:

Anthony Burke is due back in court Tuesday, May 12 and Tuesday, May 26.

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