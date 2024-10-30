Woman found shot to death in Koreatown; person of interest detained

The Brief LAPD detectives were investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Koreatown. A 50-year-old man turned himself in and is being called a "person of interest." The Koreatown shooting may be connected to another deadly shooting in the Mid-Wilshire area.



Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating the deadly shooting of a woman who was found inside a parked vehicle in Koreatown Tuesday night, and whether the shooting was related to another shooting in the Mid-Wilshire area.

LAPD officials said a 50-year-old man walked into the 77th Division station and turned himself in for the shooting just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers discovered the shooting victim inside a blue sedan on the 800 block of S. Berendo Street. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead by Los Angeles City Fire paramedics after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

LAPD investigators believe the man who turned himself in for the Koreatown shooting may be connected to a shooting. The second shooting happened in the upscale Windsor Square neighborhood, in the Mid-Wilshire area, earlier on Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Victoria Avenue and W. Olympic Boulevard.

Police say a man exited his vehicle and gunned down an e-bike rider in broad daylight in what’s being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

The two scenes are about two miles apart.

The man who turned himself in is being called a "person of interest" in connection to the shootings, but no arrests have been made. The motive for the shootings remains under investigation.