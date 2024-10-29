Man shot, killed riding e-bike in Los Angeles' Mid-City neighborhood in broad daylight

An e-bike ride in Los Angeles' Mid-City neighborhood ends in a shooting in broad daylight.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 900 block of South Victoria Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. A man riding an e-bike was shot and killed, LAPD said.

The suspected gunman remains on the run as of Tuesday night. Officials have not released the identity of the man who got shot. It is also unknown if the suspect and the person shot knew each other.

It is also unknown if the shooting was road-rage related. Officials also believe the person gunned down may not be from the neighborhood.