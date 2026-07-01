Koreatown businesses, residents scramble for bottled water after E. coli detected in sample

Thousands of residents in Los Angeles' Koreatown spent Wednesday boiling their water and lining up for bottled water after the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power issued a boil-water notice following the detection of E. coli in a routine water sample.

The advisory affects a two-block area of Koreatown and remained in effect Wednesday evening as crews worked to distribute bottled water and investigate the source of the contamination.

"It's terrible for us, for everybody, for the kids, for everybody drinking the water, using the water," resident Rosa Cid said.

LADWP crews spent the day handing out cases of bottled water throughout the affected neighborhood as residents sought safe drinking water.

"Of course, it's frustrating because water is very important," resident Joseph said.

Joseph said he immediately began boiling his tap water after learning of the advisory.

"We have to boil it to make it safe. That's what I did," he said.

Many residents said they were frustrated by the uncertainty surrounding the contamination.

"We don't know exactly what happened. They don't want to explain, and we don't know. It's very frustrating," Cid said.

According to LADWP, E. coli was detected in a routine water sample collected Tuesday, prompting the boil-water notice issued Wednesday. The utility said the contamination appears to be isolated to a single testing location within the affected area, is not related to the massive warehouse fire in Boyle Heights**,** and does not affect the rest of Los Angeles' water system.

In a statement, Councilwoman Heather Hutt's office said it is working closely with LADWP to respond to the incident.

"Following routine water quality testing by LADWP, a boil-water notice has been issued for a two-block area in Koreatown after samples tested positive for E. coli bacteria," the statement said. "LADWP has stated this is an isolated exposure, narrowed down to a singular testing location amongst many in the area."

The council office said staff members were going door to door notifying residents and business owners about the advisory while coordinating with LADWP to provide free bottled water and ice to those affected. Officials said additional water testing is expected, and the community will be updated as soon as new results are available.

The advisory also forced some nearby businesses to temporarily close.

"The health department came in and said we have to close down all the water," said Leen Assi, who works at a nearby business.

Closed signs appeared on several storefronts as business owners waited for the boil-water notice to be lifted.

"It's pretty frustrating and scary because workers cannot continue working today, and they don't know whether they'll be working tomorrow," Assi said.

As residents waited for answers and additional test results, many said they hoped the advisory would be lifted soon.

"We pray, waiting for God, and we'll see what happens," Cid said.