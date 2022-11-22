Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia files restraining order against alleged stalker

article

Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has filed a restraining order in Los Angeles against an alleged stalker, according to court records.

The University of Southern California student filed for a civil harassment restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday against 32-year-old Dwayne Cortez Toliver Kemp of Sun Valley, court records show.

The filing states that Kemp allegedly started to harass her on social media in 2020 when she was 17-years-old and he was 30.

Kemp is described in the court filing as an "online gun enthusiast" since 2020. According to the documents, Kemp started messaging Bryant on social media as if the two were in a romantic relationship, or as if he wanted to begin such a relationship. The messages he sent her were filled with kissing-face emojis and hearts, and he threatened to make "unwanted in-person contact" with her, the court filing said.

In July 2021, Kemp allegedly sent Bryant a private message with a picture of her father, Kobe Bryant, and a message insinuating his hope that he and Bryant can have a "Kobe-like child" together, according to court documents.

"Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe,’" he wrote, the filing said.

The harassment "escalated over time" and he attempted to find her on the USC campus at least twice, most recently on Nov. 2., which made her fearful for her safety, according to the filing.

The filing stated that USC campus police and the Los Angeles Police Department supported Bryant's restraining order request, and that Kemp's behavior has caused her "substantial emotional distress."

Additionally, Kemp appears to be a gun enthusiast, posting about his interest in firearms on social media, the filing states. According to social media records attached as evidence in the filing, Kemp claims to be an employee of Disneyland and Saks Fifth Avenue, among other listed occupations.

After he tried to visit Bryant at USC on Nov. 2, he posted pictures of a "Draco" and a "mini Draco" with the comment "next" implying that these would be his next purchase, the filing said. Both are pistol style AK-47 firearms.

The following day he posted on Instagram that he wanted to purchase a "Glock Switch" immediately — which is illegal to possess under federal law as it's a device that allows a semi-automatic Glock Pistol to function as a fully automatic firearm, Bryant's lawyer wrote in the filing.

On Nov. 9, he posted three videos on his Instagram and Facebook accounts apparently showing him in the process of buying a rifle. This was around the time he tried to contact Bryant at USC, according to court documents.

Kemp has been arrested and or convicted at least four times for misdemeanors, records show, and one of those incidents involved a firearm.

It's unclear if Kemp has a lawyer at this time.

According to the restraining order request, Kemp is required to stay at least 200 yards away from Bryant, her home, her workplace, her school, her vehicle, sorority house, and the USC campus.

A hearing is scheduled for December 14.





