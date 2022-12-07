Knotts Berry Farm updates chaperone policy

Knotts Berry Farm has once again updated its popular chaperone policy.

On Wednesday, the park announced that the policy will only be in effect on Saturdays, therefore removing Fridays and Sundays.

Park officials say they've seen positive results with their chaperone policy.

"For decades, Knott’s Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward. As part of this commitment, we have added additional security protocols and operational policies. A Chaperone Policy is in effect on Saturdays only, while being prepared to make additional future policy adjustments as needed," according to a statement from Knotts Berry farm.

The policy, which went into effect on July 22, requires all guests 17 years and younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old. Any guest who is 17 years and younger will not be allowed in the park without a chaperone and if they are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone then they will be asked to leave.

The policy is in effect until further notice and subject to change.

It was implemented after multiple fights broke out at the Buena Park theme park. In July 2022, three people were injured during a huge fight in the park, forcing Knott’s Berry Farm to close early. In July 2021, two young boys were injured during a shooting outside the park.