Knott's Berry Farm reopens to season-passholders

Knott's Berry Farm reopened for season-passholders on Thursday ahead of its public reopening May 21.

The Buena Park theme park, which has been closed for more than a year through the pandemic except for special outdoor events, will be honoring Knott’s 100th Anniversary Celebration.

Guests will be able to experience the brand-new "Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair," a 4-D interactive dark ride that pays tribute to the classic attraction from 35 years ago.

The "Knott's Summer Nights" attraction will return with live music and food and drink specials. Knott's is also planning a "nightly ceremony" focused around a redesigned, illuminated K-tower at the park, which will also feature photos and other decor paying tribute to its history.

RELATED: Knott's Berry Farm hoping to reopen in month of May

The anniversary celebration runs through September 6, 2021.

On Wednesday, Knott's officials announced a reopening of its Soak City Waterpark on May 29, with passholders getting a preview on May 22-23.

In accordance with current state guidelines, capacity will be limited and available to California residents only with reservations required for both single-day visits and season passholders. Ticket sales and reservations will be available starting April 26.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

All 2020 and 2021 season passes purchased through May 5, 2021, will be valid through May 5, 2022.

You can purchase a Knott's Season Passes starting at $101 or six easy payments of $13.50 after an initial payment. Gold Passes are $135 or six easy payments of just $17.00 after an initial payment.

Advertisement

For more information on the park's latest updates, visit knotts.com.