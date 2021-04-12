Knott’s Berry Farm announces reopening date of May 21

article

Knott's Berry Farm officials said Monday that the 100-year-old theme park will reopen to the general public on May 21 with limited capacity and new reservation requirements.

Ahead of the public reopening, the park will reopen to season passholders May 6.

The Buena Park theme park, which has been closed for more than a year through the pandemic except for special outdoor events, will be honoring Knott’s 100th Anniversary Celebration.

Guests will be able to experience the brand-new "Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair," a 4-D interactive dark ride that pays tribute to the classic attraction from 35 years ago.

The "Knott's Summer Nights" attraction will return with live music and food and drink specials. Knott's is also planning a "nightly ceremony" focused around a redesigned, illuminated K-tower at the park, which will also feature photos and other decor paying tribute to its history.

The anniversary celebration runs through September 6, 2021.

In accordance with current state guidelines, capacity will be limited and available to California residents only with reservations required for both single-day visits and season passholders. Ticket sales and reservations will be available starting April 26.

All 2020 and 2021 season passes purchased through May 5, 2021, will be valid through May 5, 2022.

You can purchase a Knott's Season Passes starting at $101 or six easy payments of $13.50 after an initial payment. Gold Passes are $135 or six easy payments of just $17.00 after an initial payment.

For more information on the park's latest updates, visit knotts.com.

