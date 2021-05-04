Knott’s Berry Farm hosts ‘Family Reunion’ to celebrate return of parkgoers

Coined the "Knott’s Family Reunion," Knott’s Berry Farm is reopening its theme park with a summer celebration commemorating its 100 years in business.

Featuring this blast from the past, Knott’s Bear-y Tales Return to the Fair. The family-friendly adventure designed by the legendary Disney Imagineer Rolly Crump is reopening 35 years later.

"All the bears that were there have gotten a little older but they’re still making pies," said Knott's Berry Farm Entertainment VP Ken Parks. "It’s an interactive game along with a dark ride."

Knott’s was the first theme park in Southern California. It started back in 1920, when Walter and Cordelia Knott opened a roadside berry stand and restaurant, selling 65 cent fried chicken dinners on their wedding China.

"Cordelia decided that to make ends meet, she would sell some chicken dinners out of the back of their China room and the rest is history," Parks said. "Here we are, 100 years later."

The restaurant is still here and the recipe’s never changed.

"We just came today and it's like the best thing ever," said Sandy Trujillo, a guest.

"Is the chicken good?" asked FOX 11's Hailey Winslow.

"Oh, it's great," said Donald Lister, a guest. "It's fantastic."

But the signature dish?

"My favorite part is the boysenberry pie," Parks said. "I love it.

From the Great Depression to the COVID-19 crisis, Knott’s still stands strong, ready to welcome back guests to the old farm for some thrilling rides with a side of chicken and pie.