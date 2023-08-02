Expand / Collapse search

King Tides return to Orange County

Ocean water runs over onto Lido Park Drive in Newport Beach Wednesday morning during the first king tide, or especially high tide of the year. (Photo by Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - King Tides have returned to Orange County, with some communities reporting flooding due to the high waters. 

"Public Works crews will be mobilized to monitor for dry weather flooding along some streets in Huntington Harbour & Sunset Beach," Newport Beach officials tweeted. 

King Tides happen between three and four times a year, usually during a full moon.

The next cycle is expected Wednesday night just before 11 p.m.

"When the tides exceed 7.0, certain areas are subject to dry weather flooding. If necessary, crews will be making use of portable water pumps to minimize flooding throughout the area," they added. 

Officials are expecting the next King Tides cycle to arrive around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.