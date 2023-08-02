King Tides return to Orange County

article

King Tides have returned to Orange County, with some communities reporting flooding due to the high waters.

"Public Works crews will be mobilized to monitor for dry weather flooding along some streets in Huntington Harbour & Sunset Beach," Newport Beach officials tweeted.

King Tides happen between three and four times a year, usually during a full moon.

"When the tides exceed 7.0, certain areas are subject to dry weather flooding. If necessary, crews will be making use of portable water pumps to minimize flooding throughout the area," they added.

Officials are expecting the next King Tides cycle to arrive around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.