King Fire: Fast-moving fire erupts near 5 Freeway in Gorman

The Brief A wind-driven fire broke out in Gorman, an unincorporated community in northwestern Los Angeles County. The fire quickly grew to nearly 400 acres. Crews with the LA County and Kern County Fire departments, as well as the U.S. Forest Service, are fighting the flames.



A fast-moving fire fueled by winds erupted in northwestern Los Angeles County near the 5 Freeway overnight.

What we know:

The "King Fire" broke out in the 45100 block of Copco Avenue in Gorman, in an unincorporated community, just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14. Fire officials said the fire then quickly spread to the Lake Hughes area.

Authorities said winds gusted up to 30 mph during the early stages of the firefight.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Kern County Fire Department, and the U.S. Forest Service were battling the flames and were working to make sure the fire didn’t spread any closer to the 5 Freeway.

Fire officials said the fire had grown to 490 acres and was 5% contained.

The fire continued to push toward the south and spotted embers a quarter mile ahead of the main fire.

EVACUATIONS

A shelter-in-place order was ordered for an area east of 5 Freeway and south of Highway 138, near the Pyramid Lake RV Park.

An evacuation warning was in place for the Hungry Valley area in Gorman and the Paradise RV Park. Residents in these areas should prepare to evacuate.

ROAD CLOSURES

The northbound and southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were temporarily closed for less than an hour from N. Lake Hughes Road to Highway 138. Drivers were redirected off the freeway.

DAMAGES

Fire authorities said two vehicles and two mobile homes have burned and flames continue running through dry brush.

Dry conditions and low humidity fuel the flames

What they're saying:

"We really had a very short winter, so the vegetation – the grass, the brush, the chaparral – is extremely dry. And because it's extremely dry, it's very receptive to fire," explained John Miller with the U.S. Forest Service. "So, all it takes is lower humidity, higher temps, and a little bit of wind, and you're going to get those dangerous rates of spread."