The 'Kindness Guy' wants you to 'Be Brave' in new book

Leon Logothetis, known as the 'Kindness Guy', wants to empower teenagers and young people to be fearless in his new book "Go Be Brave: 24 ¾ Adventures for a Fearless, Wiser, and Truly Magnificent Life." The author hopes that this roadmap to self-discovery helps teens feel more confident in themselves.

Logothetis said he was inspired by the movie "The Motorcycle Diaries," where the main character travels the world by relying on the kindness of strangers.

So, Logothetis quit his job in London and did just that. "Be Brave" chronicles his adventures across the globe and the lessons that he learned along the way.

"I traveled from LA., all the way around the world, and then back to LA with no money," said Logothetis.

The author said that he believes bravery is about sharing our pain and standing in the power of that. He feels that teenagers coming up in the world need this message the most.

So, what is one of Logothetis' tips for practicing bravery? In his book, Logothetis described what he calls a "Treasure Hunt for Yes," which involves kids collecting five "yes's" in a week.

For example, if someone asks for help, say ‘yes’. If someone asks to go to the mall, say yes, even if you want to stay home. Logothetis said that this practice is key for a young person's confidence, as "you never know what you will experience by leaving the house."

"People would always come up to me and say ‘Oh, you’re so brave, leaving your job and traveling around the world,' but the truth is, for me, bravery is about vulnerability," said Logothetis.