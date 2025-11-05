Kids In The Spotlight celebrates films created by youth experiencing foster care

Yet another celebration of filmmaking by youth who've experienced foster care and their Hollywood mentors. Some call it their own version of the Oscars. Saturday was the 16th annual Kids In The Spotlight, KITS awards.

KITS has a script-to-screen program that results in films written and produced by kids and young adults who've been in foster care.

Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood was the venue for the annual gala. Presenters included NBA great John Salley and actress Meagan Good. Actors Lex Scott Davis and Mo McRae hosted.

Actor Ty Burrell of Modern Family fame has been a longtime supporter. The Gary Burrell Humanitarian Award, named after the actor's father, was awarded to California Assemblyman Isaac G. Bryan, who was adopted as an infant.

KITS founder Tige Charity says it's about kids from foster care and letting them know that their story matters. KITS has its own production studio in Van Nuys and trains the youth for jobs in the industry.

On a personal note, I was grateful and humbled as KITS surprised me with The Jordan Award For Dedication to Raising Foster Care Awareness through the Arts. FOX 11 has aired our Wednesday's Child foster care adoption segment for thirty years. There have been more than 500 adoptions. Tyraughn Barnett, who was once on Wednesday’s Child and part of the KITS program, was there in support.