2 teens arrested for robbery, firearm possession at Arcadia mall

Photo courtesy Arcadia Police Department

ARCADIA, Calif. - Authorities said two kids were arrested at the Shops at Santa Anita in Arcadia Saturday. 

According to authorities, officers responded to a reported robbery at the mall. 

At the scene, officers located the underage suspects, with one of them carrying a real gun and another with a replica handgun. 

Both were arrested for robbery and possession of a firearm, according to police. 

No other information was immediately available. 