Naked man dies after allegedly attacking woman at Burbank apartment complex

Police Saturday were investigating the death of a 43-year- old naked man who allegedly assaulted a female resident at an apartment complex in Burbank.

Officers were summoned around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a naked man being restrained by residents in the 2200 block of North Ontario Street, about a block from Hollywood Burbank Airport, according to Burbank Police Department Sgt. Stephen Turner.

When officers arrived, they found the unclothed man in medical distress and began lifesaving measures, including administering Narcan and performing CPR, Turner said.

Burbank Fire Paramedics arrived and tried to revive the unidentified man, before pronouncing him dead, he said. An autopsy and toxicology results were pending to help establish the cause of death.

Investigators looked at video footage of the incident and interviewed several witnesses who alleged the naked man broke windows and assaulted a female resident, Turner said.

All parties remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, he said. No arrests were made.

A search warrant was issued for the man's apartment and vehicle, which led to the discovery of undisclosed narcotics, he said.

An investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Burbank Police Department Investigation Division at 818-238-3210.