Kid ‘n Play artist Chris ‘Play’ Martin discusses his dance documentary

It's the kick-step seen 'round the baseball world! Los Angeles Dodger first baseman Cody Bellinger hit the foot tap celebration Tuesday night during Game 1 of the World Series that reminded hip-hop fans of the Kid ‘n Play fancy footwork in the 1988 movie “House Party.”

Whatever happened to Kid 'n Play you ask?

Christopher "Play" Martin told FOX 11’s Christine Devine before the coronavirus pandemic struck that they still tour and discussed his dance documentary called “And I danced.”

In the documentary, Martin explores the personal stories of men and women who danced beside the biggest of names back-in-the-day. Who can forget Madonna's Vogue dancers?

Martin was joined by Marq "DJ Cli-N-Tel" Hawkins, lead singer of the World Class Wreckin’ Cru and author of his autobiography.

Both are part of building the Universal Hip Hop Museum in New York as they work to educate young people on the history and culture of hip-hop. Martin says it saved his life, coming from the Bronx in the 1970s and a gang influence that could surely have lured him in a different direction.