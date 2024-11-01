Kevin Kiermaier announces retirement after Dodgers World Series run

Four-time Gold Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is retiring from MLB.

Kiermaier is going out on top as he announced his retirement on his social media pages shortly after he was part of the Dodgers World Series festivities on Friday, November 1.

Kiermaier played 34 regular-season games and four games during the 2024 postseason run with the Boys in Blue.

Kiermaier finished his career with the Dodgers in 2024 after the Toronto Blue Jays traded the speedy outfielder for pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. Prior to being a defensive specialist for the World Series champions, Kiermaier spent about 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was with the Blue Jays from 2023 to the 2024 trade deadline.