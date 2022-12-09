LA City's Kevin de León involved in fight at holiday event in Lincoln Heights

Los Angeles city leader Kevin de León is once again at the center of controversy.

Videos surfacing on social media showed the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman being involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights. According to a statement released by de León's office, the City Councilman claims he was targeted in an attack by "self-proclaimed activists."

In the social media video, where it doesn't show the entire incident, de León is seen slamming a man in a green jacket ionto a table, causing the City Councilman's Santa Claus hat to fly off his head.

Below is a full statement released by de León's office:

"This evening a staff member, volunteer, and I were violently and physically assaulted by self-proclaimed activists at a community holiday event to the dismay of a multitude of families and children who were there to celebrate a Christmas tree lighting and to receive toys and food. The escalating rhetoric is hitting a fever pitch, transcending from verbal threats into actual acts of violence and must end before more serious harm of loss of life occurs. Violence is not free speech and has no place in politics or democracy."

As of Friday night, no charges have been announced in connection to the incident.

The holiday fight comes just hours after de León was met with jeers and protests in his first appearance at a City Council meeting in months. Prior to his return to public spotlight, de León, then-City Council president Nury Martinez and Councilman Gil Cedillo were all involved in leaked audio of a conversation with racist comments.

The release of the leaked audio led to protests and Martinez stepping down from the City Council all together. Cedillo's term with the City Council ends Monday, December 11.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: