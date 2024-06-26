Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake: Sheryl Crow enters the chat

Sheryl Crow did not mince words when she expressed how she felt about Drake using artificial intelligence to mimic Tupac Shakur's voice in a verse featured in a diss track about Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar has undisputably won the battle, as highlighted by his Juneteenth "Pop Up" celebration concert at Kia Forum paired with continued success on the charts.

Hip-hop connoisseurs would argue the feud between the two rappers has been going on for years. However, it erupted and made headlines after Lamar threw shade against Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s song "Like That."

Weeks later, Drake’s response "Push Ups" was leaked.

While there haven't been any recent developments about the feud, numerous artists have weighed in, including Sheryl Crow. In a recent interview, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer slammed one of Drake's tactics used in one of his diss tracks.

Sheryl Crow performs in concert during the Noches del Botanico Festival at Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII on June 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns) (Getty Images)

"Taylor Made" Goes Wrong

"Taylor Made," which marked Drake’s second diss track used artificial intelligence technology to include verses from Tupac and Snoop Dogg, two of Lamar’s influences. In his own verse, Drake accuses Lamar of delaying his response track because of the imminent release of Taylor Swift ‘s "The Tortured Poets Department." (Lamar collaborated with Swift on "Bad Blood.")

Tupac’s estate threatened to sue Drake in response, so he removed the song from his social channels.

Snoop Dogg responded to the news in a video on Instagram. "They did what? When? How? Are you sure?" he said. "I’m going back to bed. Good night."

Sheryl Crow weighs in

Grammy Award-winning singer Sheryl Crow is not here for artificial intelligence in music and said in a recent interview with the BBC that it "goes against everything humanity is based on."

When she found out Drake used AI in his feud against Kendrick Lamar, she told the publication she was outraged and did not stand for it.

"You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe that they would stand for that," the "Soak Up the Sun" singer said.

"It's hateful. It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us," she concluded.

Making New Music

Sheryl Crow released her latest album "Evolution" on March 29.

While on tour, she said she still enjoys playing some of her biggest hits including "Everyday Is A Winding Road," and "My Favorite Mistake."

"What a gift, to be able to go out and play at my age. I literally look at my band and go, ‘I can't believe we're still getting to do this!’" the 62-year-old told BBC.

Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo perform onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) (Getty Images)

Crow has embraced plenty of new artists, such as Olivia Rodrigo. When she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rodrigo had the honor of performing Crow’s hit "If It Makes You Happy."

However, it’s clear Crow will not be embracing AI.

