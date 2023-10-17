Kelly Clarkson leaves Los Angeles for ‘fresh start’ after ‘struggling’ with divorce

article

"Breakaway" singer Kelly Clarkson is leaving the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles for the Big Apple.

"I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," Clarkson, 41, admitted to USA Today. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in LA."

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" host confessed what state she was considering moving to before she packed her bags for New York.

"I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.'"

The Grammy-winning singer relocated her daytime show for its fifth season to the East Coast, as her studio is located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

"At this point, I’m 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!" Clarkson remarked. "I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids.’"

The mom-of-two’s move comes after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013, and she filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage. They share two children – River Rose and Remy.

The "Because of You" crooner noted the split was part of the reason she decided to flee Los Angeles.

She additionally revealed she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time with her divorce behind her.

"… full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life," Clarkson shared with USA Today. "I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying 'bye' to 'The Voice' and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling.’"

Clarkson has been on the music competition show for nine seasons. She appeared in Seasons 14 through 21 before taking a brief break and returning for Season 23.

