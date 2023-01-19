Keenan Anderson: LAPD union responds to criticisms amid man's death by Taser

A union representing Los Angeles police officers issued a rebuttal in the wake of Keenan Anderson's death and the protests that followed.

In addition to Anderson's death, two other suspects have died after interactions with police during the first week of the month. Their deaths have prompted calls from city leaders and protesters to bring in mental health clinicians to the scene.

Now, the Los Angeles Police Protective League is issuing a response.

"We, the union, stand behind all of our officers involved in all three incidents that they did everything correctly," said Jamie McBride, director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

McBride weighed in on Anderson's death, who received about six shocks from a Taser used by an LAPD officer.

"It wasn't the officer who tried to flee and then tried to carjack an innocent bystanders car. That was not the officer. That was Mr. Anderson who did that. The officer just reacted to Mr. Anderson's actions," McBride said.

Takar Smith and Oscar Leon Sanchez have also died after encounters with LAPD since Jan. 2. Police fatally shot Smith on Jan. 2 and Sanchez on Jan. 3.

