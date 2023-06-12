Karen Bass to return to City Hall after battling coronavirus

Mayor Karen Bass is set to return to City Hall Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus last week, her office confirmed Monday.

The mayor, who is vaccinated and boosted, tested positive last Wednesday night. Her office Monday confirmed she is "doing well" and has been working remotely from home.

Following public health guidelines, Bass will return to City Hall after five days of isolation in her home. Upon her return Tuesday morning, the mayor will present a progress update on the homelessness crisis, alongside her homelessness and housing team.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Mayor Karen Bass tests positive for COVID-19

Over the weekend, the mayor participated virtually in the fireside chat at Bizfed Institute's Housing Forum and also met with her deputy mayors and members of her senior leadership team.