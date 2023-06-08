LA Mayor Karen Bass tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Thursday.

Bass, who is vaccinated and boosted, tested positive during a routine test last night, officials said.

She is "feeling fine and will continue to work remotely as she follows public health guidelines," according to her office.

Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 01, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Bass was expected to lead a press lunch Thursday morning to officially announce Indonesia as the country that will be celebrated at this year's annual Lotus Festival in Echo Park.

The mayor was also slated to attend the LiUNA Local 300 scholarship dinner, where she was going to address and recognize scholarship recipients later Thursday evening.

Her appearances at those events were canceled, her office said in a statement.

City News Service contributed to this report.