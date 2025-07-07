6 months later: Eaton Fire victims continue to face challenges

Monday marks six months since the Eaton Fire first erupted in the San Gabriel Mountains and devastated the Altadena community.

What we know:

The Eaton Fire destroyed over 9,000 structures and damaged another thousand in its path. Officials said the blaze torched 14,021 acres and took the lives of 18 people.

Overall, the Eaton Fire was the fifth-deadliest and second-most destructive in state history.

As residents navigate the long road to recovery, many said they continue to face many challenges.

Apparently, they're not alone, as victims of the Palisades Fire said they've experienced similar frustrations.

Thousands of residents said they have been left in limbo by insurance companies and are asking state officials to do more.

Last month, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Bargar said 88% of fire-damaged properties were cleared of debris by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The other side:

On Monday, State Farm issued a press release and said they are still actively working to help wildfire victims.

The company said it had received almost 13,000 claims related to the January wildfires and paid over $4.2 billion to its California customers.

"We evaluate each claim, including smoke claims, on a case-by-case basis. We’re committed to providing every customer all the benefits they have available through their policy," State Farm said. "We will continue to work alongside regulators, policymakers and industry leaders to create a sustainable insurance environment in California."

Click here to read the full press release.

What's next:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was set to meet with local, state and federal officials to discuss the progress made in the area, such as debris removal.

On Monday, LA County officials also released a new blueprint to expedite rebuilding and cut costs for residents.

In partnership with the state, the blueprint aims to do the following:

Waiving requirements and lowering rebuilding costs

Expediting property tax relief

Accelerating permitting and inspections

Undergrounding overhead utilities