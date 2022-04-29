Kardashian, Chyna jury fails to reach verdict, will resume deliberations Monday

A jury failed to reach a verdict Friday in the trial of Blac Chyna's lawsuit against four members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, but a judge handed Kim Kardashian a victory by dismissing the plaintiff's defamation claim as it pertains to the 41-year-old socialite.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon's found that Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, showed no evidence during trial that Kim Kardashian said anything defamatory about the 33-year-old Chyna.

The judge's ruling still leaves Kim Kardashian facing the contract interference claim along with her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, and sisters, Kylie Jenner, 24, and Khloe Kardashian, 37 -- who all remain accused of defamation as well.

The jurors deliberated for a matter of minutes Thursday afternoon and reconvened Friday for a full day's work. They asked a few questions through written notes to the judge, but did not request any re-reading of testimony.

RELATED:

Chyna lost money from club appearances, social media and television due to the efforts of the quartet in getting E! network executives to not go forward with a second season of "Rob & Chyna," Chyna's attorney told the jury on Thursday. But a lawyer for the Kardashian-Jenner clan said Chyna has made millions in the years since the show last aired and that his clients did nothing wrong.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, alleges Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner made false statements about her having physically assaulted Rob Kardashian, causing her to lose considerable money from the cancellation of the "Rob & Chyna" show -- a reality series the model appeared in with former fiancé Rob Kardashian.

Advertisement

Despite the violence the 34-year-old Rob Kardashian maintains occurred the night of Dec. 14, 2016 -- which started as a celebration of what they thought was a renewal for a second season of their reality show, "Rob & Chyna" -- Ciani denied his claims, saying that her client never hit him with a 6-foot metal rod or pulled a phone cord around his neck. Chyna has admitted wielding Kardashian's unloaded gun, but maintains she was being playful.