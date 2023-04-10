Kanye West’s Donda Academy faces new lawsuit

A new lawsuit claims that students who attended Kanye West’s Donda Academy in Simi Valley were exposed to unsafe, unregulated and unsanitary conditions.

The lawsuit was filed by two former teachers who taught at the unaccredited K-12 Christian private school, who also allege they were wrongfully terminated.

In the lawsuit, the former teachers claimed the school had no janitorial services and that the school did not have a nurse or medical supplies on site.

RELATED:

They also claimed students were only fed sushi for lunch and were not allowed to bring any outside food or drink. The students reportedly had to eat on the floor because there were no tables on campus.

