Kamala Harris visits SC as part of US COVID-19 vaccine push

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in South Carolina on Monday as part of the Biden administration’s effort to promote its ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign across several Southern states.

Harris landed in Greenville and will give remarks during a COVID-19 vaccine mobilization event at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center. She will later visit a pop-up vaccine clinic.

The visit marks the launch of a national vaccination tour, part of the White House’s "national month of action" aimed at encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated before the Fourth of July.

President Joe Biden has set a goal for 70% of U.S. adults to have received at least one dose of a vaccine by the American holiday. Currently, 64.4% of Americans age 18 and up have received at least one dose while 54% are fully vaccinated, according to data shared by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the U.S. has faced sagging demand. The country was averaging about 870,000 injections per day in early June, down sharply from a high of about 3.3 million a day on average in mid-April, according to the CDC.

The South has been home to some of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the country. According to an analysis last month by The Associated Press of data provided by the CDC, eight Southern states were in the bottom 10, all of which are under 40%.

Mississippi was last at 32%, followed by Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, West Virginia and South Carolina.

Harris, along with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, will be making stops in several Southern states this week. Regan plans to make Tuesday stops in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina. Harris will visit Atlanta on Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris makes her way to board a plane before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 14, 2021. Harris is traveling to Greenville, South Carolina to kick off a national vaccination tour. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AF Expand

In addition to the vaccination tour, the Biden administration’s month of action includes an early summer sprint of incentives and a slew of new steps to ease barriers and make the vaccines more appealing to those who haven’t received them.

The White House teamed up with McDonald’s to encourage vaccination via a new design on McCafe cups. Anheuser-Busch announced a promotional giveaway earlier this month, saying it will "buy Americans 21+ a round of beer" once Biden’s 70% goal is met.

Additionally, the White House is partnering with early childhood centers such as KinderCare, Learning Care Group, Bright Horizons and more than 500 YMCAs to provide free child care coverage for Americans looking for shots or needing assistance while recovering from side effects.

The administration is also launching a new partnership to bring vaccine education and even doses to more than a thousand Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons, building on a successful pilot program in Maryland.

Biden announced many pharmacies are extending their hours in June — and thousands will remain open overnight on Fridays. The White House has also stepped up its efforts to help employers run on-site vaccination clinics.

Meanwhile, the lengths to which the U.S. is resorting to convince Americans to get vaccinated stood in contrast to much of the world, where vaccines are far less plentiful. Facing a mounting U.S. surplus, the Biden administration has promised the U.S. would donate 500 million doses to help speed the pandemic’s end — on top of 80 million doses he has already pledged by the end of the month.

Biden called on global leaders to do the same in sharing their vaccine supply with struggling nations. He argued it was in both America's interests and the world's to make vaccination widely and speedily available everywhere.

"We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners," Biden said last week in England before the G-7 summit.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccines: Biden asks world leaders to join US in donating doses

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.