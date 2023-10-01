Kaiser Permanente workers plan three-day strike, note progress in negotiations

article

An estimated 75,000 healthcare workers are preparing for a three-day strike Oct. 4-6 now that their contract with Kaiser Permanente has expired without a new agreement in place.

"In a few hours, our contract will expire and it doesn't look like we will have a new agreement," the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions said in a statement on its website Saturday just hours before the current contract expired at midnight.

Locally, SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 60,000 healthcare workers in California, announced Sept. 14 that 98% or its members voted to authorize the strike to protest "unfair labor practices" if no agreement was reached before the contract expired.

In addition to California, the strike would affect healthcare workers in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Virginia and Washington DC. It would be the largest-ever healthcare workers' strike, the Coalition said.

Despite the planned work stoppage, Coalition officials acknowledged the ongoing talks have been mostly positive.

"There have been good discussions with Kaiser on a number of issues, and while there is no concrete agreement, we can see a path to resolution on raising shift differentials, a fair remote work agreement, and investments in training for both current employees to promote to harder to fill jobs and community members to become the healthcare workforce needed for the future," the statement said.

But the Coalition noted the two sides remain "far apart" on pay raises, protections against subcontracting and outsourcing, support and recognition of the union, an amount for performance-sharing bonuses and a medical plan for retirees.

"Kaiser continues to bargain in bad faith over these issues and, so far, there is no light at the end of the tunnel," union negotiators said.

In a statement early Sunday, Kaiser officials agreed the talks have been fruitful, denied the "bad faith" accusation and said the planned strike was unnecessary.

"We continue to make progress on key issues such as a redesigned performance sharing plan with updated payout opportunities," spokesman Terry Kanakri's statement said. "(Last) week, we reached tentative agreements in four key areas: travel for continuing education, the use of temporary workers such as traveling nurses, tracking of staffing vacancies, and dispute resolution.

"It is important to know that while the current national agreement expired at midnight PDT on Sept. 30, operations will continue as normal today, Sunday, and we will continue to honor all current contract provisions. Contract expirations do not mean a strike will happen. We remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement and avoid an unnecessary strike."

Kanakri said the healthcare provider is prepared if its workers proceed with the three-day strike.

"In the case that a strike does begin on Oct. 4, we have contingency plans in place to ensure our members continue to receive safe, high-quality care for the duration of the strike," Kaiser officials said. "Our hospitals and emergency departments will remain open.

"We will continue to bargain in good faith until we reach a fair and equitable agreement to ensure Kaiser Permanente continues to attract and retain the best people in health care -- and remains a best place to work and get care. That includes meeting our responsibility to continue to balance taking care of our employees and being more affordable to our members."

In case of a strike, Kaiser Permanente members can get updates on appointments, pharmacy services and where to go for care at the kp.org website.