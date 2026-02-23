Kaiser Permanente strike ends, 31K nurses returning to work Tuesday

The Brief 31,000 health care workers will end their month-long strike and return to Kaiser Permanente facilities in California and Hawaii at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Union officials cited progress in bargaining over the last 48 hours, though specific details regarding a final contract agreement were not released. The work stoppage began Jan. 26 and was described by the union as the largest open-ended strike of registered nurses in United States history.



Thousands of unionized health care professionals will return to work Tuesday morning, ending a historic four-week strike against Kaiser Permanente following "significant movement" in contract negotiations.

What we know:

The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) announced Monday that picketing has ceased effective immediately.

The strike, which involved registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, and physical therapists, focused on allegations of unfair labor practices and disputes over staffing levels.

Kaiser Permanente previously noted it had offered a 21.5% wage increase, which they characterized as their strongest national offer to date.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What they're saying:

Charmaine Morales, RN and president of UNAC/UHCP, previously stated the strike was necessary because "Kaiser refuses to bargain in good faith over staffing that protects patients, workload standards that stop moral injury and the respect and dignity that Kaiser caregivers have been denied."

Camille Applin-Jones, senior vice president at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, previously described Kaiser's latest contract offer as "one of the strongest nursing contract offers in California this year" once step increases and local adjustments are factored in.

"Despite the union's claims, this strike is about wages. This open-ended strike by UNAC/UHCP is unnecessary when such a generous offer is on the table. The strike is designed to disrupt the lives of our patients — the very people we are all here to serve," Applin-Jones said.

What we don't know:

While the union pointed to "significant movement" at the table, there are no immediate details available regarding how close the two sides are to a formal contract ratification.

It is also unclear which specific issues—such as staffing ratios or the alleged unfair labor practices—were resolved to trigger the return to work.

What's next:

Health care professionals are scheduled to resume their shifts at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Both parties are currently working to "finalize return-to-work agreements" to ensure a smooth transition for staff and patients.

Observers are waiting for a formal announcement regarding a tentative agreement that would then be put to a union membership vote.