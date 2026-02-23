Kaiser Permanente strike ends, 31K nurses returning to work Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - Thousands of unionized health care professionals will return to work Tuesday morning, ending a historic four-week strike against Kaiser Permanente following "significant movement" in contract negotiations.
What we know:
The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) announced Monday that picketing has ceased effective immediately.
The strike, which involved registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, and physical therapists, focused on allegations of unfair labor practices and disputes over staffing levels.
Kaiser Permanente previously noted it had offered a 21.5% wage increase, which they characterized as their strongest national offer to date.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Kaiser pharmacy, lab workers end three-day strike as 31,000 nurses remain on picket lines
- Kaiser strike grows as additional workers walk out Monday
- Kaiser Permanente workers across California, Hawaii go on strike
What they're saying:
Charmaine Morales, RN and president of UNAC/UHCP, previously stated the strike was necessary because "Kaiser refuses to bargain in good faith over staffing that protects patients, workload standards that stop moral injury and the respect and dignity that Kaiser caregivers have been denied."
"We're striking because Kaiser has committed serious unfair labor practices and because Kaiser refuses to bargain in good faith over staffing that protects patients, workload standards that stop moral injury and the respect and dignity that Kaiser caregivers have been denied for far too long," she said.
Camille Applin-Jones, senior vice president at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, previously described Kaiser's latest contract offer as "one of the strongest nursing contract offers in California this year" once step increases and local adjustments are factored in.
"Despite the union's claims, this strike is about wages. This open-ended strike by UNAC/UHCP is unnecessary when such a generous offer is on the table. The strike is designed to disrupt the lives of our patients — the very people we are all here to serve," Applin-Jones said.
What we don't know:
While the union pointed to "significant movement" at the table, there are no immediate details available regarding how close the two sides are to a formal contract ratification.
It is also unclear which specific issues—such as staffing ratios or the alleged unfair labor practices—were resolved to trigger the return to work.
What's next:
Health care professionals are scheduled to resume their shifts at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Both parties are currently working to "finalize return-to-work agreements" to ensure a smooth transition for staff and patients.
Observers are waiting for a formal announcement regarding a tentative agreement that would then be put to a union membership vote.
The Source: This report is based on official statements released by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) and from Kaiser Permanente leadership.