Kaiser Permanente’s $46M settlement: See if you qualify for a payout and how to file a claim

The Brief Kaiser Permanente agreed to a multi-million dollar deal to resolve claims it shared sensitive member data, including medical searches and histories, with third-party advertisers. Approximately 13.4 million current and former members who accessed Kaiser’s websites or apps between 2017 and 2024 can now file for cash payments estimated between $20 and $40. To receive a payout, eligible members must submit a valid claim form online by March 12, 2026, using a unique Settlement Class Member ID sent via email.



Kaiser Permanente has reached a $46 million preliminary settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit involving allegations of patient data privacy breaches.

The settlement could provide financial compensation to approximately 13 million current and former members whose personal and medical information may have been shared with third-party tech companies via tracking codes on Kaiser's digital platforms.

Data breach settlement

What we know:

The lawsuit, which consolidated multiple cases in December 2024, alleged that Kaiser Permanente used third-party tracking codes on its websites and mobile apps.

These codes reportedly shared sensitive data—including names, IP addresses, search queries, medical histories, and internal communications—with companies such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, and X.

The settlement covers members in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C., who accessed authenticated pages of Kaiser's digital tools between November 2017 and May 2024.

The other side:

Kaiser Permanente has denied all allegations of misusing patient data.

According to the settlement website, the healthcare consortium agreed to the $46 million payout "to end the burden, expense, and uncertainty of further litigation."

The court granted preliminary approval of this agreement in December 2025.

Who qualifies?

What they're saying:

Kaiser has provided specific instructions for those who qualify for a payout.

Regarding the claims process, the consortium stated: "If you are a settlement class member (those eligible will be automatically included) and wish to be eligible for a payment from the settlement, you must submit a valid claim form by March 12, 2026."

The company further explained the payment structure, noting: "Your portion of the Net Settlement Fund will be calculated on a pro rata basis based on the number of other settlement class members who submit valid claim forms and the amount of the Net Settlement Fund that remains after deducting any attorneys' fees, costs and expenses as authorized by the Court."

How to file a claim

What you can do:

If you are a current or former Kaiser Permanente member, follow these steps to secure your portion of the settlement:

Check your inbox: Search your email for a message from the settlement administrator containing your unique Settlement Class Member ID. You will need this code to verify your identity on the portal.

Submit your claim: Visit the official Visit the official Kaiser Privacy Settlement website and complete the online claim form before the March 12, 2026 deadline.

Choose your payment method: During the filing process, you can select how you want to receive your funds—options typically include direct deposit, Venmo, or a physical check.

Update your privacy settings: To prevent future data sharing, log into your Kaiser account and review your "Cookie Preferences" or "Privacy Settings" to opt out of third-party tracking pixels.