Juvenile arrested in death at Culver City home

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in a fatal family disturbance in Culver City, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 5000 block of Showboat Place at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday regarding a call about a family disturbance, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Police detained the juvenile suspect at the scene and eventually located the victim at the location. Arriving paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers arrested the juvenile. No further information was immediately available.

Culver City police urged anyone with information about the death to call them at 310-253-6316 or 310-253-6202. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or lacrimestoppers.org.