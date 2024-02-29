Justin, Hailey Bieber spotted at LA church after Stephen Baldwin asks for prayers

Concern is growing after Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted at church this week just hours after Hailey's father asked for prayers for the couple.

Stephen Baldwin shared a post online of Justin singing along to "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship and playing the guitar. In the video the text read, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,"

Baldwin's post was shared under the account of Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries.

According to TMZ, on Wednesday night Justin and Hailey were spotted leaving the Churchome Church in Beverly Hills.

The two apparently arrived to service in their Tesla Cybertruck and left right after, looking very somber, TMZ reported.

In the caption, it said Victor's wife, Eileen Marx and Hailey’s mom "often pray together" for the young celebrity couple.

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you," the caption said.

Justin has recently stepped away from the spotlight and performing amid health issues.

In 2022, he canceled his Justice World Tour to focus on his health after announcing he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.