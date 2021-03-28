Justice for Monique: Woman’s family demands justice, says speeding teenager hit and killed her

The family of a Culver City woman is demanding justice after the Los Angeles Police Department says a speeding teenager hit and killed her.

Friends say Monique Munoz, 32, loved life, was a go-getter and had only love and kindness in her heart.

"I don’t wish upon anybody to get that phone call that your child has been killed and you’ll never see them again," says Munoz’s mom, Carol Cardona. "It’s a pain that’s unexplainable. I miss her every day. I barely buried her yesterday."

Family and friends joined Cardona in a protest outside of LA Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house Sunday, trying to get his attention to hold the 17-year-old boy accountable.

They’ve also called on District Attorney George Gascón, LAPD and Governor Gavin Newsom over the past five weeks since the crash happened.

Munoz’s family believes the teenager who caused the crash is being protected because he comes from a prominent family.

The Los Angeles Police Department is not releasing his name because he’s a minor, but his dad is successful entrepreneur James Khuri.

The accident happened on February 17th at about 5 p.m. on Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue in West L.A.

LAPD says the teenager was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV, which Munoz’s family says was going over 100 mph, lost control and crashed into Munoz’s Lexus.

The teenager sustained serious head injuries and was transported to the hospital. Munoz died at the scene.

LAPD says it’s a costly reminder for everyone to slow down.

Her family says people need to stop treating streets like a speedway. "I’m going to continue to be her voice until justice is served because she deserves that," says Cardona. "She needs to be able to rest in peace. And I believe parents should be held responsible as well."

Munoz’s family friend says she was on her way home from work at UCLA Health in Beverly Hills.

Cardona says "Moe Moe" as they called her had big dreams and found true happiness in bringing other people joy. She says Moe’s little dog "Oliver" won’t stop crying at the front door for her to come home.

