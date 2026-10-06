'Justice for Bird': Family seeks answers after 83-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA

The Brief Akil Batani-Khalfani, 83, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles. His family is asking the driver to come forward and seeking answers about the investigation. The family is calling for justice and raising money to help cover expenses.



An 83-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles, and now his family is pleading with the driver responsible to come forward. Akil Batani-Khalfani was struck around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, on Central Avenue between 68th and 69th streets, near the post office parking lot, according to his family.

What we know:

Batani-Khalfani was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver left the scene, according to his family. His daughter, D’Ixara Batani-Khalfani, said she has been trying to get information about the investigation. She said the case was recently reassigned to another division and that she had difficulty reaching investigators.

The family is asking the city to offer a reward in hopes that someone with information will come forward. Anyone who knows anything about the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

What they're saying:

D’Ixara Batani-Khalfani has a direct message for the person behind the wheel.

"My father’s name is Akil Batani-Khalfani ... my father deserved better," she said.

She urged the driver to consider what they would want if someone in their own family were struck and killed.

"You would want them to come forth," she said. "So you must do the right thing. You must come forth."

She described her father as someone who spent years working with young men through the California Youth Authority, helping steer them away from gangs and toward education and opportunity.

"My father has impacted so many lives across generations, races," she said. "He was my best friend."

She said she will continue pushing for answers.

"This is unacceptable. I will not accept it," she said.

What's next:

The family says it wants the driver identified and arrested and is calling for what D’Ixara described as "speedy justice."

"We deserve justice ... we deserve answers," she said.

The family is also raising money to help with expenses following Batani-Khalfani’s death. People who would like to support the family can click here for more information.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or email Detective Ramirez: 39299@lapd.online.