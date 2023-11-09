Firefight halts traffic on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley

A fire ignited dangerously close to the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley on Thursday morning.

The fire sparked as Santa Ana winds continued to howl in the area, along with sustained warm temperatures and low humidity. A Wind Advisory remains in place through 2 p.m. Thursday in the Inland Empire.

SkyFOX flew over the area and showed traffic in both directions was backed up for miles. The northbound lanes were shut down at Limonite Avenue and the southbound lanes were closed at Cantu-Galleano Rancho Road.

SkyFOX flew over the 15 Freeway as crews monitored a brush fire.

Crews remain at the scene to monitor for hot spots.

It's unknown when traffic will reopen.